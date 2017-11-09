BRIEF-Alnylam announces successful outcome following FDA type A meeting

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam announces successful outcome following fda type a meeting to discuss fitusiran program in hemophilia

* Alignment reached with fda on amended safety measures and risk mitigation strategy to enable resumption of fitusiran clinical program​

* Reinitiation of dosing targeted around year-end​

* With completion of type a meeting, fda will now consider removal of clinical hold upon final review of amended protocols, other trial materials​