April 7 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM COMPLETES ROLLING SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION AND SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR LUMASIRAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF PRIMARY HYPEROXALURIA TYPE 1