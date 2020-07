July 8 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS AND TAIBA GROUP PARTNER TO COMMERCIALIZE RNAI THERAPEUTICS IN THE GULF STATES

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS - AGREEMENT BETWEEN ALNYLAM AND TAIBA WILL INITIALLY COVER GULF STATES

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS - CO, TAIBA MIDDLE EAST HAVE FORMED A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR BOTH ONPATTRO AND GIVLAARI