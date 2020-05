BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $1.62

May 6 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT PERIOD ACTIVITY

* LOWERS 2020 REVENUE FOR ONPATTRO BY 5%

* LOWERS 2020 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR ONPATTRO REVENUE FROM $285-$315 MILLION TO $270-$300 MILLION DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES, AND RESTRICTED INVESTMENTS WERE $1.37 BILLION AT END OF Q1 2020

* SEES FY 2020 GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND SG&A EXPENSES OF $1,155 MILLION - $1,250 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $1.62

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.89 — REFINITIV IBES DATA