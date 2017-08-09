FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 adj loss per share $1.07
August 9, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 adj loss per share $1.07

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent period activity

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $1.07

* Q2 revenue $15.9 million versus $8.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $22.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - remains on track to end 2017 with greater than $1.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents and fixed marketable securities

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.22, revenue view $22.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

