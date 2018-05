BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $1.41

May 3 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT PERIOD ACTIVITY

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.22

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $33.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS - REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BILLION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS

* NOW EXPECTS ITS 2018 ANNUAL NON-GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO BE IN RANGE OF $420 MILLION TO $460 MILLION