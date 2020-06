June 7 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM PRESENTS POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS FROM ILLUMINATE-A STUDY OF LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL RNAI THERAPEUTIC FOR TREATMENT OF PRIMARY HYPEROXALURIA TYPE 1

* ALNYLAM-LUMASIRAN MET PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT OF 24-HOUR URINARY OXALATE REDUCTION FROM MONTH 3 TO 6 RELATIVE TO PLACEBO,ALL TESTED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS