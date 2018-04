BRIEF-Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

April 20 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS RESOLVING TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION AND OTHER PENDING LITIGATION

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, DICERNA WILL PAY $25 MILLION COMPRISED OF CASH AND STOCK TO ALNYLAM

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

* ALNYLAM - AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS - ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL