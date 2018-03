March 26 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM RECEIVES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT OF LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL RNAI THERAPEUTIC FOR THE TREATMENT OF PRIMARY HYPEROXALURIA TYPE 1 (PH1)

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: