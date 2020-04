April 14 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR VUTRISIRAN FOR TREATMENT OF POLYNEUROPATHY OF HATTR AMYLOIDOSIS

* SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF VUTRISIRAN ARE BEING EVALUATED IN ONGOING HELIOS-A AND HELIOS-B PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS