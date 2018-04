April 23 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM RECEIVES POSITIVE OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN THE EUROPEAN UNION FOR ALN-TTRSC02, A SUBCUTANEOUSLY DELIVERED INVESTIGATIONAL RNAI THERAPEUTIC FOR THE TREATMENT OF TRANSTHYRETIN-MEDIATED AMYLOIDOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: