June 30 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM REPORTS NEW 12-MONTH INTERIM DATA FROM THE ENVISION PHASE 3 STUDY OF GIVOSIRAN IN ACUTE HEPATIC PORPHYRIA

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN 6-MONTH DOUBLE-BLIND PERIOD, WITH NO NEW SAFETY FINDINGS

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - LONG-TERM GIVOSIRAN DOSING SHOWED SUSTAINED REDUCTION IN ANNUALIZED RATE OF COMPOSITE PORPHYRIA ATTACKS