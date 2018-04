BRIEF-Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From The Apollo Phase 3 Study Of Patisiran

April 24 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM THE APOLLO PHASE 3 STUDY OF PATISIRAN AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* ALNYLAM PHARMA - IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO