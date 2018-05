May 8 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM REPORTS PRECLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATING CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM (CNS) DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST CNS-TARGETED DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE IN 2018

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: