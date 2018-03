BRIEF-Alnylam Retains Global Rights To Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic For Treatment Of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1

March 12 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL RNAI THERAPEUTIC FOR THE TREATMENT OF PRIMARY HYPEROXALURIA TYPE 1 (PH1)

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍COMPANY PLANS TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT WITH PHASE 3 START IN LATE 2018​

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍LUMASIRAN GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BY UNITED STATES FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION​

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍SANOFI GENZYME HAS DECLINED ITS OPT-IN FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF LUMASIRAN​