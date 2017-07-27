FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q2 earnings of $0.35 per share
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q2 earnings of $0.35 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Alon USA Partners Lp

* ‍refinery operating margin was $11.47 per barrel for first half of 2017 compared to $8.16 per barrel

* Alon USA Partners, LP reports second quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly cash distribution

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “encouraged” by production activity co has seen in Permian basin and continued discounts for midland crudes into Q3​‍​

* Qtrly net sales $521.8 million versus $468.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.