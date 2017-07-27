FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q2 earnings of $0.35 per share
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q2 earnings of $0.35 per share

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Alon USA Partners Lp

* ‍refinery operating margin was $11.47 per barrel for first half of 2017 compared to $8.16 per barrel

* Alon USA Partners, LP reports second quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly cash distribution

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "encouraged" by production activity co has seen in Permian basin and continued discounts for midland crudes into Q3​‍​

* Qtrly net sales $521.8 million versus $468.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.