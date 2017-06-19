FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Alon USA says Arkansas Teacher Retirement System filed class action complaint
June 19, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA says Arkansas Teacher Retirement System filed class action complaint

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy Inc:

* Alon USA Energy - on june 15, arkansas teacher retirement system filed class action complaint against defendants on behalf of a class of Alon stockholders

* Alon USA Energy - Alon and defendants believe Page Plaintiff’s, Phelps plaintiff’s, Adler Plaintiff’s, and Arkansas Plaintiff’s claims are "without merit"

* Alon USA Energy - "complaint alleges that Delek, Holdco, Mergeco, and Astro Mergeco breached their fiduciary duties"

* Alon USA Energy Inc - Delek cannot predict the outcome of or estimate the possible loss or range of loss from the matters Source text: (bit.ly/2tj1Bol) Further company coverage:

