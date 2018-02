Feb 7 (Reuters) - Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd :

* ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $99 MILLION TO $103 MILLION

* QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO AOS $ 0.27​

* QTRLY NON-GAAP ‍INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO AOS $0.32​

* ‍EXPECT CONSTRUCTION OF CLEANROOMS OF CHONGQING JOINT VENTURE TO BE COMPLETED DURING MARCH QUARTER​

* QTRLY REVENUE $103.9 MILLION VERSUS $94.7​ MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: