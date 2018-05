BRIEF-Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Says A JV Unit Entered A Lease Finance Agreement And A Security Agreement - SEC Filing

May 11 (Reuters) - Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd :

* ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR - ON MAY 9, A JV SUBSIDIARY OF CO ENTERED INTO A LEASE FINANCE AGREEMENT AND A SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD - LENDERS AGREE TO PROVIDE AN AGGREGATE OF RMB 400 MILLION OF FINANCING TO JV COMPANY, PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS

* ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR - IN EXCHANGE FOR LEASE FINANCING, JV COMPANY AGREES TO TRANSFER TITLE OF ASSEMBLY AND TESTING EQUIPMENT TO LENDERS