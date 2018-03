March 19 (Reuters) - Alpha Astika Akinita Sa:

* SAYS 2017 TURNOVER AMOUNTED TO EUR 13.8 MILLION, VERSUS EURO 12.9 MILLION FOR 2016

* SAYS 2017 LOSSES AFTER TAX AT EURO 3 MILLION, VERSUS TO LOSSES AFTER TAX OF EURO 5.4 MILLION IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)