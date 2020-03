March 30 (Reuters) - Alpha FX Group PLC:

* ALPHA FX GROUP PLC - ANTICIPATE A REDUCTION IN FX ACTIVITY, AND IN PARTICULAR FORWARD CONTRACTS

* ALPHA FX GROUP PLC - BOARD’S PRELIMINARY VIEW IS THAT REVENUE AND UNDERLYING EARNINGS WILL BE BROADLY CLOSE TO FY2019 RESULTS.

