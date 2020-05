BRIEF-Alpha Mos FY Consolidated Net Loss Narrows To EUR 3.4 Mln

May 20 (Reuters) - Alpha MOS SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 3.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 4.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-FY AVAILABLE CASH OF EUR 1,286 K, DOWN FROM EUR 1,220 K COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2018

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S WORLDWIDE ACTIVITY IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS TO DATE

* WILL THEREFORE BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED IN Q1 AND Q2