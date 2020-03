BRIEF-Alpha MOS Receives ISO 9001 Certification

March 5 (Reuters) - Alpha MOS SA:

* ALPHA MOS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS RECEIVED ISO 9001 CERTIFICATION

* THE CERTIFICATION CONCERNS ALL THE COMPANIES OF THE ALPHA MOS GROUP (TOULOUSE), INCLUDING THE SUBSIDIARIES ALPHA MOS AMERICA (MARYLAND) AND ALPHA MOS ASIA (SHANGHAI)

* CERTIFICATION COVERS ALL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING, MANUFACTURING MANAGEMENT AND SALES OF SENSORY ANALYSIS SOLUTIONS

* ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFICATION, AN INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED STANDARD THAT ENSURES THAT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MEET THE NEEDS OF CUSTOMERS THROUGH AN EFFECTIVE QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM