BRIEF-Alpha Pro Tech Provides Update On PPE Orders Resulting From Covid-19 Pandemic

April 8 (Reuters) - Alpha Pro Tech Ltd:

* ALPHA PRO TECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) ORDERS RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ALPHA PRO TECH - AS OF APRIL 7, APT HAS BOOKED ABOUT $36.7 MILLION IN ORDERS FOR N-95 PARTICULATE RESPIRATOR FACE MASK SINCE JAN 27

* ALPHA PRO TECH LTD - SEEN EXPONENTIAL INCREASES IN NEAR-TERM DEMAND

* ALPHA PRO - SEEN EXPONENTIAL INCREASE IN LONGER-TERM ONGOING PURCHASE ORDERS FOR N-95 MASK WITH REQUEST DATES EXTENDING BEYOND Q3 2020,INTO H1 OF 2021

* ALPHA PRO TECH LTD - STILL EXPECTS ITS PHASE 1 RAMP UP PLAN ON N-95 FACE MASK PRODUCTION TO BE COMPLETED BY EARLY MAY

* ALPHA PRO - SEEN SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN ORDERS OF CO’S FACE SHIELD PRODUCTS SINCE JANUARY 27, 2020, WITH CURRENT ORDERS TOTALING OVER $11.6 MILLION

* ALPHA PRO - ITS JV IN INDIA THAT MANUFACTURERS DISPOSABLE PROTECTIVE APPAREL PRODUCT LINES CURRENTLY UNDER CLOSURE EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL MID-APRIL