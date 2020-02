BRIEF-Alpha Pro Tech Says Demand For N-95 Face Mask Remains Strong

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Alpha Pro Tech Ltd:

* ALPHA PRO TECH UPDATES STATUS OF ORDERS OF THE COMPANY’S PROPRIETARY N-95 FACE MASK IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* ALPHA PRO - NOW BOOKED ABOUT $14.1 MILLION IN ORDERS FOR CO’S N-95 FACE MASK SINCE JAN. 27, 2020, UP $3.6 MILLION FROM $10.4 MILLION REPORTED AS OF FEB.13, 2020

* ALPHA PRO - “ DEMAND FOR N-95 FACE MASK REMAINS STRONG”

* ALPHA PRO - AS A RESULT OF RAMP UP IN PRODUCTION OF N-95 FACE MASK,CO NOW EXPECTS TO FULFILL ABOUT $4.0 MILLION OF CURRENTLY BOOKED ORDERS IN Q1 OF 2020

* ALPHA PRO - DURING Q2 OF 2020, EXPECTS TO FULFILL REMAINDER OF $14.1 MILLION IN CURRENTLY BOOKED ORDERS OF N-95 FACE MASK

* ALPHA PRO TECH LTD - ALSO EXPECTS TO FULFILL ANTICIPATED ADDITIONAL NEW PURCHASE ORDERS OF N-95 FACE MASK DURING Q2

* ALPHA PRO - RAMP UP PLAN FOR N-95 MASK EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED BY EARLY MAY, WHICH WILL ENABLE CO TO CONTINUE TO FULFILL CURRENT, EXPECTED ORDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: