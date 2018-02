Feb 23 (Reuters) - ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT :

* SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, NAV AMOUNTED TO EUR 11.2 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 8.97 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 GROSS REVENUE EUR 3.2 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 1.2 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text : bit.ly/2EXR7DQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)