April 20 (Reuters) - ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT SA:

* SAYS REGINA COMPANY INC SELLS ITS TOTAL OF 56,500 COMMON REGISTERED SHARES WITH VOTING RIGHTS

* SAYS THE PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS OF REGINA COMPANY INC IN ALPHA TRUST FELL UNDER 5 PERCENT Source text : bit.ly/2vA1Wsc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)