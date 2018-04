April 2 (Reuters) - ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST SA :

* SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO EUR 300.852 WHICH CORRESPONDS TO EUR 0.75 PER SHARE

* SAYS THE CUT-OFF DATE FOR THE DIVIDEND SET AT 5/4/2018 Source text : bit.ly/2uKrEcO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)