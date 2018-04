April 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* ALPHABET SAYS ON APRIL 23, ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF AMIE THUENER O’TOOLE AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 18 - SEC FILING

* ALPHABET - AMIE THUENER O’TOOLE HAS WORKED FOR ALPHABET SINCE JAN. 2013, MOST RECENTLY AS VP, ACCOUNTING Source: (bit.ly/2qUUxPj) Further company coverage: