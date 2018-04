BRIEF-Alphabet CFO Says Sites TAC To Continue To Increase As Percentage Of Sites Revenue, But Pace Of Y/Y Increase To Slow Starting Q2

April 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* ALPHABET CFO - AT WAYMO, ACHIEVED 5 MILLION MILES OF DRIVING ON CITY STREETS, ADDING THE LATEST MILLION IN JUST 3 MONTHS - CONF CALL

* ALPHABET CFO - SITES TAC TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE AS PERCENTAGE OF SITES REVENUE, BUT PACE OF Y/Y INCREASE TO SLOW STARTING Q2 - CONF CALL

* ALPHABET SAYS CONTINUING TO INCREASE HEADCOUNT IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, PARTICULARLY TECHNICAL ROLES TO SUPPORT PRIORITY INVESTMENT AREAS - CONF CALL

* GOOGLE CEO SAYS REMAIN FOCUSED ON INVESTING IN PUBLISHER PARTNERS, PAID $12.6 BILLION LAST YEAR TO PUBLISHING PARTNERS IN ITS AD NETWORK -CONF CALL

* GOOGLE CEO ON GDPR - “WE ARE COMMITTED TO MEETING REQUIREMENTS ON MAY 25 AND ALSO, LONG-TERM” - CONF CALL

* ALPHABET SAYS ALSO INVESTING IN DATA CENTER GROWTH AND INCREASED NETWORK CAPACITY THROUGH UNDERSEA CABLES - CONF CALL