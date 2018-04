BRIEF-Alphabet Inc Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $13.33

April 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* QUARTERLY AGGREGATE PAID CLICKS UP 55 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY TOTAL TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS $6,288 MILLION VERSUS $4,629 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $31,146 MILLION VERSUS $24,750 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY AGGREGATE COST-PER-CLICK DOWN 18 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY GOOGLE SEGMENT REVENUE $30,996 MILLION

* QUARTERLY INCREASE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE WAS 23 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY GOOGLE ADVERTISING REVENUE $26,642 MILLION VERSUS $21,411 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY OTHER BETS REVENUES $150 MILLION VERSUS $132 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.28, REVENUE VIEW $30.29 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS WERE AFFECTED BY NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD (ASU 2016-01)

* SAYS QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDES POSITIVE IMPACT OF $3.40 AS A RESULT OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD