BRIEF-Alphabet Q4 Adj. EPS $9.70

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $9.70

* QTRLY AGGREGATE PAID CLICKS UP 43 PERCENT

* QTRLY REVENUE $32,323 MILLION VERSUS $26,064 MILLION

* QTRLY AGGREGATE COST-PER-CLICK DOWN 14 PERCENT

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $4.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.98, REVENUE VIEW $31.87 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY INCREASE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUES YEAR OVER YEAR 24 PERCENT

* BOARD APPOINTED JOHN HENNESSY TO SERVE AS CHAIR OF ALPHABET’S BOARD

* HEADCOUNT AT QUARTER-END 80,110 VERSUS 78,101 AT Q3-END

* QTRLY GOOGLE SEGMENT REVENUE $31,914 MILLION VERSUS $25,802 MILLION

* BOARD AUTHORIZED CO TO REPURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $8.59 BILLION OF CLASS C CAPITAL STOCK

* TAX ACT WAS ENACTED ON DECEMBER 22, 2017 AND RESULTED IN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE OF $9.9 BILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY GOOGLE ADVERTISING REVENUE $27,227 MILLION VERSUS $22,399 MILLION

* QTRLY TAC $6,450 MILLION VERSUS $4,848 MILLION

* TAX EXPENSE OF $9.9 BILLION IN Q4 PRIMARILY DUE TO ONE-TIME TRANSITION TAX ON ACCUMULATED FOREIGN SUBSIDIARY EARNINGS, DEFERRED TAX IMPACTS