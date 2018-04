April 2 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* IN Q1, TO TRANSITION NETWORK REV METRICS FROM PCT CHANGE IN PAID CLICKS & COST-PER-CLICK TO PCT CHANGE IN IMPRESSIONS & COST-PER IMPRESSION

* MONETIZATION METRICS FOR GOOGLE PROPERTIES REVENUES WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text: (bit.ly/2GQfh3O) Further company coverage: