FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alphabet's Google launches slew of new products headlined by Google Pixel 2
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Alphabet's Google launches slew of new products headlined by Google Pixel 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* Google Home launching in Japan later this week

* Voice match is getting rolled out to all regions where Home is sold - Google Exec

* Announces Google Home Mini, $49 in the US

* Mini going to all 7 Google Home countries - Google Exec

* Launching new feature called Broadcast - Google Exec

* Google Home partnered with Disney - Google Exec

* Launching Google Home Max with Google Assistant built-in- Google Exec

* Google Home Max supports free and paid Spotify, Youtube Music - Google Exec

* Google Home Max will be available starting December at $399 - Google Exec

* Launching Google Pixelbook, the high performance Chrome Book- Google Exec

* Google Pixelbook just around 10mm thin and a kilogram light - Google Exec

* Pixelbook first laptop with Google Assistant built-in- Google Exec

* Pixelbook also supports Android apps- Google Exec

* You can use Snapchat on your laptop, Snapchat is making a custom large-screen version for Pixelbook - Google Exec

* Pixelbook priced at $999 while Pixelpen at $99, in stores beginning October 31 - Google Exec

* Launching Google Pixel 2- Google Exec

* You can squeeze the Pixel 2 to launch Google Assistant- Google Exec

* Google Pixel 2 launching with “Pure Android Oreo” - Google Exec

* Google Lens has an accuracy rate of over 95 percent for voice recognition - Google Exec

* Pixel users get Google Lens first- Google Exec

* Also launching AR stickers built into the camera, exclusive to Pixel- Google Exec

* Pixel 2 has greater high dynamic range, optical image stabilization - Google Exec

* Pixel 2 also has portrait mode that doesn’t use a second camera but dual-sensor image technology - Google Exec

* Pixel 2 users will still get free, unlimited storage in Google Photos - Google Exec

* Google Pixel 2 starts at $649 while Pixel 2 XL starts at $849 - Google Exec

* Partnering with Verizon in US - Google Exec

* Launching newly updated Google Daydream View, available at $99 - Google Exec

* Launching new audio accessory - wireless headphones called Google Pixel Buds - Google Exec

* Google Pixel Buds priced at $159 - Google Exec

* Launching Google Clips, a hands free camera that has an AI engine at its core, priced at $249 - Google Exec Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.