BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily Ending Smart Contact Lens Program To Measure Glucose Levels For Diabetics

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Verily:

* ALPHABET’S VERILY ENDING SMART CONTACT LENS PROGRAM TO MEASURE GLUCOSE LEVELS FOR DIABETICS

* VERILY SAYS HAVE DECIDED, TOGETHER WITH ALCON, NOVARTIS’ EYE-CARE DIVISION, TO PUT GLUCOSE-SENSING LENS WORK ON HOLD

* VERILY SAYS CONTINUING TO FOCUS ON SMART ACCOMMODATING CONTACT LENS AND SMART INTRAOCULAR LENS PROJECTS

* VERILY- CLINICAL WORK ON GLUCOSE-SENSING LENS SHOWED INSUFFICIENT CONSISTENCY IN MEASURING CORRELATION BETWEEN TEAR GLUCOSE AND BLOOD GLUCOSE CONCENTRATIONS TO SUPPORT MEDICAL DEVICE REQUIREMENTS

* VERILY - CLINICAL STUDIES ON GLUCOSE-SENSING LENS SHOWED CHALLENGES IN ACHIEVING STEADY STATE CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR RELIABLE TEAR GLUCOSE READINGS