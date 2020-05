May 19 (Reuters) - AlphaHelix Molecular Diagnostics AB (publ):

* DELIVERS LABORATORY EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES TO ROJAVA (AUTONOMOUS ADMINISTRATION OF NORTHERN AND EASTERN SYRIA)

* DEAL FOR ABOUT SEK 1.8 MILLION

* DEAL IS PART OF AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION AND INCLUDES QPCR INSTRUMENTS AND PCR KITS FOR IDENTIFICATION OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)