May 6 (Reuters) - AlphaHelix Molecular Diagnostics AB (publ) :

* ALPHAHELIX MAIN SHAREHOLDER LABKOMPANIET SELLS 7 MILLION SHARES IN CO TO ACTIVE HEALTHTECH, TATAA BIOCENTER AND XANADU

* ACTIVE HEALTHTECH STAKE IN CO AMOUNTS TO 6.58%

* LABKOMPANIET'S STAKE IN CO REDUCED FROM 52.68% TO 39.51 %