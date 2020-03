March 27 (Reuters) - Alphamab Oncology:

* ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES CLINICAL SUPPLY COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER ON KN026 IN COMBINATION WITH IBRANCE(R) (PALBOCICLIB)

* ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY - HAS ENTERED CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER TO ADVANCE CLINICAL STUDY TO INVESTIGATE KN026 IN COMBINATION WITH IBRANCE

* ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY - UNIT JIANGSU ALPHAMAB BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD WILL OVERSEE AND RUN TRIAL, AND PFIZER WILL SUPPLY PALBOCICLIB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: