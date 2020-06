June 4 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc:

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC - ON MAY 29 ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM NOTE

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC - AMENDMENT TO EXPAND SECURED TERM LOAN PROVIDED BY SQUADRON UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $35 MILLION

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC - AMENDMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF TERM LOAN BY TWO ADDITIONAL YEARS Source: (bit.ly/2XuerBn) Further company coverage: