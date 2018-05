May 10 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc:

* ALPHATEC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $95 MILLION

* REITERATED REVENUE GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $95 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WITH REVENUE GROWTH TO ACCELERATE IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09