March 5 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc:

* ATEC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.19, REVENUE VIEW $30.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMPANY WILL UPDATE 2020 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT IMPACT OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF EOS WHEN TRANSACTION CLOSES