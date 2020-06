BRIEF-Alpine Immune Sciences And Abbvie Announce Option And License Agreement For Development And Commercialization Of ALPN-101

June 18 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES AND ABBVIE ANNOUNCE OPTION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALPN-101

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES INC - GRANTS ABBVIE OPTION TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALPN-101

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES INC - TO RECEIVE $60 MILLION IN AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT FROM ABBVIE

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES INC - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $805 MILLION FOR EXERCISE OF OPTION AND SUCCESS-BASED DEVELOPMENT, MILESTONES

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES INC - TO CONDUCT A PHASE 2 STUDY IN SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS DURING OPTION PERIOD