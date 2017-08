July 25 (Reuters) - Alpine Immune Sciences

* Alpine Immune Sciences Inc completes merger with Nivalis Therapeutics Inc

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - ‍upon completion of merger and financing, Alpine will have approximately $90 million in cash and cash equivalents​

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - ‍combined company changed its name to Alpine Immune Sciences​