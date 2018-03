March 28 (Reuters) - Alpine Immune Sciences Inc:

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES - EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020, INCLUDING CLINICAL ADVANCEMENT OF ITS LEAD PROGRAMS ALPN-101 AND ALPN-202