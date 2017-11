Nov 13 (Reuters) - Alpine Immune Sciences Inc:

* Alpine Immune Sciences reports corporate update and third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $100,000 versus $700,000

* Alpine Immune Sciences Inc - ‍company expects to have cash to fund operations into 2020​

* Alpine Immune Sciences Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: