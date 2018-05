May 14 (Reuters) - Alpine Immune Sciences Inc:

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $300,000 VERSUS $700,000

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES - REMAIN ON TRACK TO FILE INDS FOR ALPN-101, FOR TREATMENT OF AUTOIMMUNE/INFLAMMATORY DISEASES IN Q4 OF THIS YEAR

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.38