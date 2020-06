BRIEF-Alpine Immune Sciences Says Anticipate Having Enough Cash To Fund Planned Operations Into 2023

June 18 (Reuters) - Alpine Immune Sciences Inc:

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES - ANTICIPATES HAVING ENOUGH CASH TO FUND PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO 2023, EXCLUDING REVENUE FROM EXISTING PARTNERSHIPS OR NEW ARRANGEMENTS

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES - WILL CEASE ENROLLMENT IN AND INTENDS TO TERMINATE BALANCE TRIAL

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES - INTENDS TO TERMINATE BALANCE, PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, DOSE ESCALATION AND EXPANSION TRIAL OF ALPN-101, FOR STRATEGIC REASONS