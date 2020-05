May 14 (Reuters) - Alpine Immune Sciences Inc:

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES COMPANY UPDATE

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES INC - EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND ITS PLANNED OPERATIONS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS

* ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: