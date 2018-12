Dec 27 (Reuters) - ALPINE SELECT AG:

* DECIDED TO LAUNCH A NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ON A SEPARATE TRADING LINE AT SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* STARTING JAN 3, 2019 MAX. OF 560,145 REGISTERED SHARES WILL BE PURCHASED FOR CANCELLATION PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)